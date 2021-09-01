Roger Guedes trains for the first time with the Corinthians squad

After two days of rest, the Corinthians squad returned to training at CT Joaquim Grava and had the presence of Roger Guedes for the first time with the rest of the squad. The reinforcement was alongside his new teammates and got to know the work dynamics of the technical committee led by Sylvinho. Full-back Fagner was released by the medical department and rejoined the group.

As they only play again next Tuesday, against Juventude, at Neo Química Arena, Corinthians will have plenty of free time to focus on training. According to the club, this morning’s activity was focused on pressure marking and technical fundamentals such as passing and ball possession. The exercises were carried out in a reduced field.

Afterwards, the cast worked on the physical part with the coaches’ coaches, including full-back Fagner – embezzlement in last weekend’s round, against Grêmio, in Rio Grande do Sul.

The boy Adson, only 20 years old, continues working with Corinthians physiotherapists. The player suffered trauma to his left leg, did not play against Grêmio, and is still undergoing treatment. The tendency is for him to return to ball training throughout this week.

Who should also join the group in the coming days is the attacking midfielder Willian. The player leaves London today and embarks towards São Paulo. Tomorrow, on the day Corinthians completes 111 years of its foundation, the athlete will wear the club’s shirt for the first time since leaving Parque São Jorge, in 2007.