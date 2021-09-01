Romero Brothers are offered to the Grêmio and make a special request to negotiate; Tricolor positioned itself

This Tuesday (31), a business opportunity appeared on the table of Grêmio president Romildo Bolzan. In fact, what can be called a combo was offered to open negotiations with the Immortal. They are the brothers Óscar Romero and Ángel Romero, Paraguayan players who are free on the market after they split with San Lorenzo and go free on the market. The information is from journalist Lucas Mello.









Ángel and striker, while his twin brother Óscar acts as a midfielder. Both have good ratings, however, according to information from the portal Torcedroes.com, Grêmio refused to open negotiations, as there are no projections at Tricolor dos Pampas regarding hiring for the moment.

The twins were offered to other Brazilian clubs, however, the duo makes a special request to clubs that present offers: They demand that the contract be married, that is, if you buy one, you must take the other, in a kind of ‘combo’ familiar.

Ángel Romero played for Corinthians from 2014 to 2018, played in 222 games and scored 38 goals. A foreigner with the most games for the club, he was two-time São Paulo champion (2017 and 2018) and two-time Brazilian champion (2015 and 2017). In recent years, Óscar has defended the following teams: Racing, from Argentina, Shanghai Shenhua, from China, and Deportivo Alavés, from Spain.