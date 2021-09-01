Ron reveals preferred position and talks about injury that hurt him: “Feeling horrible”

This Tuesday, Ron from the palm trees, was the guest of the show Sports Gazette, gives Gazette TV. Recovered from injury to the adductor in the left thigh, the striker broke last Saturday a fast of more than three months without swinging the net when he scored the winning goal over Athletico Paranaense.



Check out this and other videos at

More videos at

videos.gazetaesportiva.com

Rony recalled the difficult period in which he lived with pain and was unable to defend Verdão.

“It was a difficult time for me. Only God and my family know what I went through in those weeks of pain, with horrible suffering, I don’t wish for anyone. A very annoying injury, but it’s already treated almost 100%, I’m without pain, I can help my teammates,” said the player.

In the last three games in which he started, Ron was chosen as a reference in the attack. Despite being available to perform various functions, the shirt 7 does not hide that it feels more comfortable because of the tip.

“We know that when the coach chooses to put you in a position, you have to do your best. Regardless of the position he puts you in and your original position. Everyone knows I’m a winger, I’ve always loved play on the sides of the field. When Luiz was injured, Professor Abel chose me to play as a false 9, as a center forward. I was happy to score some goals, to help my team,” said Ron.

“Everyone knows that my role has always been on the front. Even because everyone talks and it’s difficult to play with their backs to the defenders, take a beating, playing from the center forward is difficult. I’ve always liked playing for the wings,” he concluded.

Since his debut for Palmeiras, in 2020, Rony has had 80 matches and 20 goals scored.

Leave your comment