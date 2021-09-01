Rooster: Hulk, Everson and Arana present themselves to the Brazilian team; see images

The three representatives of Atlético in the Brazilian team, Everson, Guilherme Arana and Hulk, presented themselves this Monday (30), in Guarulhos, the group’s meeting place for the dispute of the South American Qualifiers for the World Cup. The team’s first confrontation will be against Chile, in Santiago, this Thursday (2), at 10 pm GMT.

As a result, Brazil will face Argentina, at 4 pm this Sunday (5), at NeoQuímica Arena. The third and final match of this period will be against Peru, at 9:30 pm on September 9th, at Arena Pernambuco. Leader of the standings table for the World Cup in Qatar, Brazil has won 18 points in six games played so far.

In addition to the Brazilian representatives, four other Atlético athletes were also called up to compete in the World Cup qualifiers. Defender Junior Alonso (Paraguay), midfielder Alan Franco (Ecuador) and forwards Savarino (Venezuela) and Eduardo Vargas (Chile).

In order not to harm the team with the calls, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), postponed the match between Atlético and Grêmio, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. In addition, he scored the return game against Fluminense, for the Copa do Brasil, for September 15th. Galo returns to the field only on September 12, against Fortaleza, by Brasileirão.

