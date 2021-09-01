Sale of Emerson Royal to Tottenham ‘will trickle’ into Rooster’s coffers

Sold by Atlético-MG to Barcelona in 2019, right-back Emerson Royal will bring in around R$900,000 to the Minas Gerais club’s coffers. Negotiated this Tuesday (31) by the Catalans, owner of economic rights and where he played only three games, the 22-year-old player has already undergone medical examinations and will soon be introduced as a new reinforcement for Tottenham, from England. The information was brought by the TNT Sports.

For the hammer strike, the English agreed to stop 30 million euros (about R$ 182 million) to count on the full-back, who also defended Betis-ESP, where he made 79 matches, scoring five goals and giving ten assists. At the new club, Emerson will sign for five seasons.

Less than expected

When he left Galo to be presented by Barça, Royal was sold for 12 million euros (R$ 50 million at the time). According to contractual clauses, if he played 30 games for Barcelona, ​​the Brazilian club would be entitled to receive another 1 million euros (BRL 6 million).

However, as this did not happen, Atlético-MG will not have the right to the jackpot and, as a kind of “consolation”, will have to settle for just over R$ 900 thousand, an amount corresponding to the right for having been the “club athlete trainer”.