Samsung Confirms One UI 4 Beta for September; know the compatible cell phones

Samsung is fighting an ongoing battle to try to introduce updates to its smartphones as quickly as possible. With the upcoming arrival of Android 12, the company is already rushing to make the necessary adjustments to its interface and thus deliver the new version of One UI 4 right at launch.

According to the South Korean company, in art leaked in a forum, owners of Galaxy S21 smartphones will have access to the new custom software, based on Android 12 as early as September. Although a date has not been fixed, one can assume that this will occur from the second half of the month, since the final version of the new Android will only be out after the 12th.

The promise is that the S21 will be awarded the One UI 4 (Android 12) in September (Image: Playback/Samsung)

Owners of “high-end” devices should also be included in this initial wave, which would include the following models:

This can occur simultaneously or staggered, after all, some adjustments may be needed on smartphones with very different resolutions as in the case of Fold 3.

To participate in the One UI 4 beta testers program, you must have registered through the Samsung Members app: just tap the banner available there to receive access — as the amount is limited, not everyone can benefit from the first moment. The initial version should land first in South Korea, then in the United States and only after a few will the rest of the world be able to try the beta.

One UI 4 Changes

As the South Korean giant did not detail the changes, what can be assumed is that the skin should bring all the news from Android 12 plus some customizations. More recent rumors suggest that Google’s Material You interface should be extensively introduced into the system’s appearance. If that happens, you can expect a good level of customization of icons, colors, fonts, borders and visual elements.

The One UI interface should still be compatible with Material You (Image: Playback/Samsung)

As usual, the company should bring its utilities and some minor fixes to optimize the performance or improve the battery life of the devices. The company has a habit of using the test versions as a laboratory to offer these improvements in addition to what Google already does in its official system.

The final version of One UI 4 will be released to users of Samsung’s flagship handsets in December 2021. Other compatible devices are expected to be updated throughout the first half of 2022.

Source: SamMobile