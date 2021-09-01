Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets its own WalkieTalkie feature

Offering a new experience for Galaxy Watch 4 owners, Samsung launched the WalkieTalkie app on the Google Play Store this week. The feature allows two or more users to chat only using the smart watch.

The novelty is exclusive to the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic versions. Unfortunately, users of older smartwatch models will not be able to use the tool that mimics traditional radio communicators.

WalkieTalkie app buttons for Galaxy Watch 4.Source: Google Play Store/Playback

To use WalkieTalkie for the 1st time, Galaxy Watch 4 needs to be connected to the smart watch owner’s cell phone. Then the feature can be used independently. Channels for communication are created after the user pairs the smartwatch with a close friend’s device. Then just keep the microphone button pressed to transmit the messages.

The idea is not new, as the Apple Watch received a similar feature in the WatchOS 5 debut in 2018. The difference is that only 2 people can communicate through the channel, and the app requires a PIN code to perform the pairing.

With Wear OS 3, Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best smartwatches on the market.Source: Samsung/Disclosure

Wear OS 3 and the partnership with Google

Launched in early August, the Galaxy Watch 4 series uses Samsung’s One UI Watch based on Google’s Wear OS 3. The operating system for smartwatches was developed through a partnership between the companies. As a result, all apps for smart watches were redesigned to be on the new device. What’s more, users still have the South Korean company’s original software available.

Experts believe that the partnership between both brands is why the Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best and most versatile smartwatches with Wear OS 3. Much of the success is tied to exclusive features like the WalkieTalkie.