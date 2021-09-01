Samsung now allows you to use the Galaxy Watch 4 as a walkie talkie

Samsung has quietly released a new app that allows Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic users to have instant conversations, “as if they were using a walkie talkie.” The app uses Bluetooth to search for close friends and create the connection channel.

Unfortunately, the new app is not compatible with older Galaxy smartwatches such as Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2.

To use the new app, you need to register your Samsung account on a mobile connected to Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Samsung recommends using the WalkieTalkie app while your watch is connected to your phone when you run it for the first time. After setting up the app, however, the watch does not need to remain connected to the phone for the function to work.

Once you’ve installed the WalkieTalkie app on your watch, you’ll have to sync it with another nearby Galaxy Watch 4 series smartwatch. Then tap and hold the microphone icon on the watch to start talking to friends and family in your Contacts. In addition to the watch’s microphone, the app also requires access permissions to contacts and calling functions to work as expected.

