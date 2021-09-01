Saneago refunds the amount charged for installing a water meter; see how to request a refund | Goiás

Saneamento de Goiás (Saneago) is returning the amount charged for installation of water meters as of October 2004. Consumers have until August 1 of the next year to request reimbursement of the amount of R$ 93.37.

The refund request can be made at the face-to-face service agencies or at the Virtual Agency.

See how to request the hydrometer value.

Saneago informed that the request can be made by the person who requested the water connection to the property. The refund of the amount will be made as a form of credit on the invoice for the month following the refund request.

In orders made by the Virtual Agency, the consumer can only indicate accounts to receive the refund that are in the same CPF or CNPJ of the person who requested the installation of the hydrometer at the time. For those that are done in person, it is possible to indicate an account held by any owner to receive the discounted amount.

The period for claiming the refund started on August 2nd and will be valid for one year. In addition to this refund, Saneago will have to pay collective compensation in the amount of R$6.8 million, which will be used in actions to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

1 of 1 Hydrometer installed in Goiânia — Photo: Reproduction/MP Hydrometer installed in Goiânia — Photo: Reproduction/MP

The action to prohibit charging for the installation of a hydrometer began in 2014. According to the Public Ministry, this caused an injury to consumers’ rights, being an abusive practice.

At the time, an injunction suspended the charging of fees for the installation and maintenance of water meters, but the decision was later overturned. The Public Ministry followed with the action and got a favorable sentence in February of this year.

Musician creates system to save water, but earns extra fee in GO

Couple who live alone and work outside all day receive a water bill of R$ 215,000

See other news from the region at G1 Goiás.