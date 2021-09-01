Santiago Chamorro takes charge of GM in South America – Economy

THE General Motors announced this Tuesday, 31, that Santiago Chamorro has been named president of General Motors South America, and has already taken office. He replaces the Argentine Carlos Zarlenga, who left the company last week, unexpectedly by the automotive sector. Chamorro already chaired the group’s Brazilian branch from 2013 to 2016.

Steve Kierfer, GM senior vice president and GM International president, said, “Chamorro assumes the role with the priority of leading the implementation of key investments for the future of GM’s operations at GM. South America, as well as increasing production as the industry overcomes the global semiconductor shortage and pandemic of Covid-19”. For Brazil, an investment of R$ 10 billion is planned for the next five years.

GM was the automaker that had the most problems with the lack of chips in the country and one of its factories, that of Gravataí (RS), was stopped for almost five months.

In his new role, Chamorro will report to Kiefer and move from Michigan (USA), where he held his last position as vice president of GM Global Connected Services, for São Paulo.

“Santiago has a deep understanding of our South American markets as well as a strong relationship with our global organization. This positions him very well to continue to connect business in South America with GM’s global vision of the future,” said Kiefer. “I am confident that our business can continue to be customer-centric, with strong engagement with our partners with the objective of sustainable and profitable performance under Santiago’s leadership.”

“It is a pleasure and an honor to assume this new position as President of South America,” said Chamorro. “I look forward to reconnecting with my many colleagues and partners to drive the business in South America together. Combining our excellent team and partners in South America, with our winning portfolio and factories resuming production, we have the pillars to grow and sustain our strong position in the region.”

Chamorro held positions as president of GM Colmotores at Colombia; general manager of sales, service and marketing for GM South America; and CEO of GM Brazil.

In his most recent position as vice president of GM Global Connected Services, his teams focused on promoting GM’s vision for innovative connected vehicle technologies and leading industry transformation while serving GM customers. Today, GM provides OnStar and Connected Services to 22 million customers worldwide.