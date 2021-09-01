São Paulo Director explains amounts spent to hire Neves and Calleri – 08/31/2021

A day after the closing of the international transfer window, São Paulo’s football director, Carlos Belmonte, explained the amounts spent to hire the two reinforcements announced yesterday (30). Morumbi’s team agreed to hire Uruguayan midfielder Gabriel Neves and Argentine striker Jonathan Calleri.

According to Belmonte, Gabriel Neves does not arrive on loan, as initially informed. “The entrepreneurs made a direct adjustment to Nacional and it was freed from Nacional. We are paying US$ 300,000 as gloves and we keep 60% of the economic rights. At the end of the 2022 season, we decided whether to return the rights to the entrepreneurs or we acquired the player definitively,” said Belmonte, to “Canal do Nicola”.

The information that Gabriel Neves had arrived on loan at São Paulo was made by the National-URU, which had the economic rights of the player. In the farewell message to the midfielder, the Uruguayan club stated that he would transfer by loan with a purchase option. In the official announcement, São Paulo informed that Neves arrives with the option of extending the contract until December 31, 2025.

Gabriel Neves and Jonathan Calleri reached an agreement until the end of 2022 with São Paulo. In the case of the Argentine striker, he was loaned by Deportivo Maldonado, from Uruguay, also for US$ 300 thousand (R$ 1.5 million). At the end of the agreement, the São Paulo club will be able to keep the striker for around US$ 3 million (R$ 15 million).

The football director stated that the loan amounts will be paid in three installments. The first will be paid by São Paulo in December this year, while the other two will be paid throughout 2022. The club is going through financial difficulties, with a debt of over R$600 million.

São Paulo is in the final process of regularization of Gabriel Neves and Jonathan Calleri. The Uruguayan midfielder will do the rest of the medical exams today (31) and should be presented in the coming days. The Argentine striker is expected in Brazil on Thursday (1).