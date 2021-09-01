São Paulo may terminate with reinforcements in case of ‘surprise’ in exams

São Paulo announced two reinforcements on the deadline of the international transfer window, but, to do so, they had to give up the certainty that Gabriel Neves and Jonathan Calleri are physically fine. The way, therefore, was to resort to a clause in the contract that guarantees the club the right to terminate the contract of these athletes in case of “surprises” in medical examinations.

Players usually undergo medical examinations before signing a contract with a new club. The problem is that the São Paulo board of directors ran out of time last Monday to collect documents and carry out all the bureaucratic procedures to complete the contracts by 23:59.

Every club seeks to protect itself against the possible risks of signing a contract with a player who, in fact, may not be healthy. That was exactly what ended up causing Paulinho Boia to go to Cruz Azul, in Mexico. In the exams carried out by the athlete, a problem was found in the cartilage of his knee, reason enough for the Mexicans to give up on the contract.

Jonathan Calleri and Gabriel Neves signed a contract with São Paulo until the end of 2022. At the end of this period, Tricolor will be able to stay with the duo permanently, but for that, they will have to pay millions of reais.

To stay with Jonathan Calleri, São Paulo will need to pay R$15.5 million for 70% of its economic rights. To keep Gabriel Neves, Tricolor will have to spend R$ 8.7 million. It is worth remembering that the club has already disbursed 300 thousand dollars (R$ 1.5 million) for each of the players to have them by December 2022.

Gabriel Neves should start his trajectory as a São Paulo player this Tuesday, when he will be incorporated into the squad at the Barra Funda CT, having his first contact with his teammates. Its official presentation is scheduled for the end of the week.

Jonathan Calleri, in turn, is expected in São Paulo next Thursday for exams. As the cast off Saturday and Sunday, the Argentine should start training at CT only the following week, when his official presentation is also scheduled.