[SÃO PAULO] [NÚMEROS CALLERI E GABRIEL NEVES]: See which numbers Calleri and Gabriel Neves will use in São Paulo

Announced last Monday night (30), caller and Gabriel Neves generated a lot of freesom on the part of the fans. The Argentine center forward is on his second spell at the São Paulo, and comes to a very contested position, mainly because of Pablo’s performances. The Uruguayan will fight for position mainly with Liziero and Rodrigo Nestor.









The day after the announcement, they already know which numbers they will use with the Tricolor shirt. This Tuesday (31), São Paulo released a video that shows a uniform being made with the number 15, which will be by Gabriel Neves. He inherits the shirt that belonged to Hernanes, the club’s historic idol, recently transferred to Sport.

Calleri will be number 30, according to the club’s football director, Carlos Belmonte, in an interview with the YouTube channel “Arnaldo e Tironi”: “Caleri arrives on Thursday, he will wear shirt 30. A first-hand novelty for you. Our idea is to hold the press conference on post-holiday Wednesday”.

In his previous visit to São Paulo, in the first half of 2016, the Argentine wore shirt 12. As he had just left Boca Juniors, a club that is a fan and very identified, Calleri opted for the 12 because of the organized supporters of the Xeneizes called “La 12”. He played 31 matches and scored 16 goals for Tricolor.

With no matches for approximately 15 days, São Paulo will only return to the field on September 12, when it goes to Rio de Janeiro to face Fluminense. On the 15th, the team has the decisive match of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, against Fortaleza, at Castelão. In Morumbi’s duel, the score was tied at 2-2.