São Paulo Oktoberfest is confirmed for November in new space in the South Zone of SP | What to do in São Paulo

The 4th edition of São Paulo Oktoberfest will take place from November 25th to December 12th, always from Thursday to Sunday, in Vila Alemã, a structure that will be set up in the South Zone of the city of São Paulo.

The already traditional cultural, musical and gastronomic festival did not have an edition in 2020, due to Covid-19, and, also due to the pandemic, this year it was postponed to November.

The event’s audience will be able to experience the varied options of typical German cuisine, with dishes signed by the renowned chef Werner Rotzinger, various types of draft beer and craft beers, Brazilian food, as well as dance performances and shows with typical music, national and regional artists , cultural spaces, amusement park and attractions for the whole family.

The organization claims that it will adopt the sanitary protocols in force to guarantee the safety and health of visitors. It will be required, for example, the digital certificate of vaccination against Covid-19 or the presentation of proof of the disease test carried out at least 48 hours before entry to the event.

The access protocol will check the temperature, provide guidance on the need to use masks and provide gel alcohol totems not only at the entrance, but throughout the entire area, in addition to sanitizing mats.

The new architecture of the festival will privilege air circulation, and the division of attractions by the arena, without walls. On every day of the festival, the general disinfection of the place will be carried out.

“São Paulo Oktoberfest has the support of the City of São Paulo and the Government of São Paulo. It is already part of the official calendar of events in the city and with the evolution of vaccination until the end of the year and the adoption of all current protocols, we will boost the resumption of major entertainment, tourism and business opportunities events, one of the most impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic”, said Walter Cavalheiro, creator of the event, in a note.

The cultural festival should create, according to the organization, around 2,000 direct and indirect jobs. “Our forecast for this year’s edition, taking into account all the precautions that will be taken during the festival period, is more than 70,000 people”, informs Cavalheiro.

Cultural, musical and gastronomic attractions

The line-up of musical attractions for the first week of the event is already released. On Thursday (25), the party will be taken by the rock of Queen Experience In Concert, one of the attractions preferred by the public in the previous edition.

On Friday (26), electronic music by the Cat Dealers duo takes over the party. They occupy the top 5 in the list of the most outstanding DJs in the world. On Saturday (27) there will be Abba Experience In Concert and, on Sunday (28), a show with Paulo Ricardo. From the 25th to the 28th, the event will feature special presentations by German bands, Banda do Barril and Banda do Fritz.

The physical space will have the traditional Biertent, Biegardem and BierPark, where the attractions will be distributed in order to try to guarantee the necessary distance between people.

Vila Alemã, where the São Paulo Oktoberfest will be held for the first time, will be located on Avenida Doutor Chucri Zaidan, in the South Zone of São Paulo.

As the event will have free classification, minors must be accompanied by their parents or guardians. Adolescents aged 16 and over must present a vaccination card at the entrance of the event, with at least one dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 or the complete vaccination schedule, according to what is in force in the vaccination plan in the state.

Ticket prices and reserved tables

Individual ticket prices vary from R$45 to R$180, with the option of a solidary ticket, by donating 1 kg of food, which will be destined to entities that work with low-income people. Single tickets for attractions on Thursdays and Fridays will have the following values: half price, R$45; Oktober Solidarity, R$ 55; Full price, R$90. On Saturdays and Sundays, the prices are: half price, R$90; Oktober Solidarity, R$ 110; whole, R$ 180.

There will also be promotional sale of tables for 10 people with consummation. On Thursdays and Fridays, all lots will cost R$1,200 (R$1,000 of consumption). On Saturdays and Sundays, the values ​​will be:

Base Special Lot – R$ 2,000 (R$ 1000 of consumption)

Lot 1 – BRL 2,500 (BRL 1000 consummation)

Lot 2 – BRL 3,000 (BRL 1000 of consumption)

Lot 3 – BRL 3,500 (BRL 1000 of consumption)

When: from November 25th to December 12th, 2021

Local: Av. Doutor Chucri Zaidan 155 – Vila Cordeiro. Sao Paulo-SP

Parental rating: free (minors must be accompanied by their parents or guardians)

Dates and times:

11/25 (Thursday) – from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm

11/26 (Friday) – from 5 pm to midnight

11/27 (Saturday) – from 12pm to midnight

11/28 (Sunday) – from 12pm to 10pm

12/2 (Thursday) – from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm

12/3 (Friday) – from 5 pm to midnight

12/4 (Saturday) – from 12:00 to 00:00

12/5 (Sunday) – from 12:00 to 22:00

12/9 (Thursday) – from 5 pm to 11 pm

12/10 (Friday) – from 5 pm to midnight

12/11 (Saturday) – from 12pm to midnight

12/12 (Sunday) – from 12:00 to 22:00