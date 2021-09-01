São Paulo terminates contract with Júnior Tavares | São Paulo

Left-back Júnior Tavares terminated his contract with São Paulo on Tuesday and is now free to sign with any club. The player’s bond with Tricolor was until December 31 of this year.

As he was not in Hernán Crespo’s plans for the rest of the season after returning from a loan with Sport, São Paulo chose to interrupt the contract.

A possible destination for the left-back is Portimonense, from Portugal. In 2020, the player was loaned to the Portuguese club, for which he made 18 games and one goal.

Junior Tavares, now a former São Paulo player — Photo: Érico Leonan / saopaulofc.net

Definitely signed by São Paulo in 2017, Júnior Tavares had a good time in his debut year, with 45 games played. After that, however, the passage was marked more by controversies than by the football presented.

At the end of that year, Lucca’s manager, then at Corinthians, proposed an exchange with São Paulo for Júnior Tavares. The São Paulo board liked the idea, but the left-back’s mother detonated the Alvinegro club.

– I was, am and will always be against any business and agreement with the Corinthians institution in relation to our club’s cast. And it gets worse when the pivot becomes my son’s figure. Really disgusted, I said and I repeat: I’d rather die before seeing JR (Júnior Tavares) wearing the shirt of “curintia” (Corinthians) – wrote the player’s mother on social networks.

After this episode that messed up the negotiation, things got bad for Júnior Tavares. With no mood to stay at Tricolor, the player started being loaned to several clubs in the second half of 2018. First he went to Sampdoria, from Italy, then Portimonense and, finally, Sport.

The termination of Júnior Tavares has already been published in the BID (Daily Newsletter) of the CBF.

Júnior Tavares has its termination published in the IDB — Photo: Reproduction

