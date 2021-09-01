São Paulo terminates with Júnior Tavares, full-back promoted by Ceni

São Paulo terminated its contract with Júnior Tavares this Tuesday. The player was loaned to Sport, but was released by Leão to look for another club, which ended up not happening.

Júnior Tavares had a contract with Tricolor valid until December 31 of this year, but the parties agreed to anticipate the end of the bond so that the player can take the next step in his career without any hindrance.

Júnior Tavares gained projection in São Paulo with Rogério Ceni. By the time the former goalkeeper took charge of the team, in 2017, the left-back was promoted, even receiving a call from the tricolor idol, and even played 45 games that year for the professional team.

Júnior Tavares’ passage through São Paulo was also marked by controversies. The full-back was involved in an exchange with Corinthians, which would yield striker Lucca, but his mother insisted on positioning herself on social networks against her son’s going to the rival.

“As São Paulo, I was, am and will be against any deal and agreement with the Corinthians institution regarding our club’s cast and it gets worse when the pivot becomes my son’s figure. I really hate it, which I said and I repeat: I’d rather die before seeing Júnior wearing the ‘Curintia’ shirt”, wrote Simone Tavares at the time.

Leave your comment