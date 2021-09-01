See how to consult and how to withdraw FGTS profit

The Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) is a fund that the government created to support workers who lose their job and are fired without just cause, the FGTS creates a reserve of money for the worker. The amount deposited for the fund is monthly and has the value of eight percent of the salary, it is important to emphasize that the amount deposited is not made through a discount for the employee.

FGTS deposit

Caixa Econômica Federal has already started depositing the 2020 FGTS profit for workers, the amount for distribution corresponds to R$8.12 billion, this amount corresponds to 96% of the accumulated amount, which corresponds to R$8.47 billion .

Requirements for receiving the FGTS:

Deposit takes place in active and inactive accounts

It is necessary that on December 31, 2020 the guarantee fund account had a positive balance

Due to the requirements for receiving the fund, the expected number of accounts for the transfer is greater than that of quota workers, thanks to accounts in the name of the same person that may exist in the bank.

FGTS profit consultation

A big question of the worker is about the amount he will receive, learn now how to consult the FGTS profit. To check the amount deposited in the FGTS accounts, you must consult your bank statement, this action can be done electronically, through a query on the FGTS application, on Caixa’s website or through Internet Banking for bank account holders.

The FGTS profit cannot be withdrawn at any time, there are specific times to make your withdrawal. It will be released if you retire, are fired, contract a serious illness or buy your own property and some other situations that validate the withdrawal.

Check out five methods to withdraw from the FGTS

Withdrawal-Termination of the Guarantee Fund

Employees who are dismissed without just cause are entitled to withdrawals from their Severance Indemnity Fund for the full amount and also a 40% fine on the fund.

Right to withdraw FGTS due to retirement

Retirement is one of the conditions that guarantees the worker’s right to make the full withdrawal from the Employment Compensation Fund, however, there are some rules that deserve your attention in the withdrawal arising from retirement.

The sensitive point of this type of withdrawal is for the retired person to continue working, in this case there are two situations:

If the retired person continues to work at the same company, he will be entitled to the full withdrawal of his benefit, and will also receive the amount corresponding to the payment of the FGTS every month.

However, if the retiree starts to work in a different company, he will be entitled to withdraw from the full FGTS only in the event of a dismissal for just cause, which will return the worker to the normal withdrawal requirements from the guarantee fund.

Withdrawal of FGTS due to serious illnesses

This type of withdrawal entitles you to the full amount of the fund and its requirements can be met by the beneficiary or one of their dependents, creating the possibility that one or the other can withdraw depending on the need.

The cases that give the right to the withdrawal are 3:

Terminal state motivated by serious illness Diagnosis of malignant cancer HIV virus infection

Buy property using the Guarantee Fund withdrawal

Another possibility of withdrawing from the FGTS is the purchase of a property, it can be for construction, financing or for the amortization of installments, however, there are several rules that need to be met for this.

You must have at least three years as a CLT, but it does not have to be in a row, and there may be breaks between one job and another

The citizen must work or live in the city, or in the same metropolitan region that intends to buy the property

The employee can apply for funding, however, it depends on the financial institution

The worker cannot have any property in the city that intends to finance the new property

The individual cannot appear as a holder of financing in the Brazilian Qualification System, the SFH

The desired property cannot exceed the value of R$ 1.5 million

The property must be in an urban region

The seller of the property cannot have used the Guarantee Fund to make the purchase or to pay it off during the last 3 years

FGTS birthday withdrawal

This type of withdrawal from the FGTS is not full, only a part of the balance is released to the worker during the month in which he has a birthday, but for this to occur he has to actively adhere to the Withdrawal-Birthday model. By doing this, he will no longer receive the full withdrawal in the event of an unfair dismissal, he will only be entitled to a 40% fine on the FGTS accumulated during his time of service.

The worker who adhered to the Withdrawal-Birthday can revert to the normal withdrawal model, but can only do so after a period of 25 months from the last change.

