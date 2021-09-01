See the evolution of minimum wage values ​​since the Real Plan – Economy

O minimum wage should go from the current BRL 1,100 to BRL 1,169 in 2022, according to the budget proposal for next year presented this Tuesday (31) by the economic team.

The increase in the minimum affects pensions, salary bonuses and social benefits.

The proposed amount represents an increase of BRL 69 in relation to the current base salary and is equivalent to BRL 22 more compared to the BRL 1,147 initially proposed for 2022.

For this year’s inflation, an increase of 5.90% was considered for the IPVA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) and 6.2% for the INPC (National Consumer Price Index), inflation of families with income of up to five minimum wages, which are the base salary.

no real raise

The value of the minimum wage proposed by the government for next year is only corrected for inflation.

This format has been adopted since 2020, when the economic area granted an adjustment only based on the inflation of the year before last.

With this, the government changed the policy of real increases (above inflation) that had been implemented in recent years.

See below the evolution of the minimum wage year by year since the beginning of the Real Plan, in 1994.

Government calculation considered GDP of 5.3% in 2021

The value is part of the PLOA (Annual Budget Law Project) which details the federal government proposal sent by the Executive Branch for the Fiscal and Social Security Budgets for 2022.

The document was prepared considering a 5.3% growth in GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in 2021, and 2.5% in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

In relation to exchange rates, the annual average is estimated at R$5.20 per dollar in 2021 and R$5.15 per dollar in 2022.

The PLOA 2022 presents the Federal Budget with expenses totaling R$ 4,619.6

billion, referring to the three Powers.

Of this total, R$ 2,008,3 billion correspond to the total of primary expenses of the Central Government. Financial expenses correspond to R$ 2,611.3 billion.

