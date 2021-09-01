see the main deals of the last day from the window

The last open market day for Europe’s major leagues was one of the busiest. If on the one hand there has been no change regarding Kylian Mbappé (and not for lack of an attempt by the Real Madrid), it’s true that the window closed in a big way.

Starting with the hottest news of the day: Antoine Griezmann’s return to Madrid’s athletic.

sold by mattresses two years ago for 120 million euros, the French returns to Wanda Metropolitano loaned by Barcelona. If they want to buy it outright, Diego Simeone’s team will need to pay “only” 40 million euros.

Antoine Griezmann in Atletico Madrid’s match against Sevilla Getty Images

Also in Spain, Real Madrid again announced a paid reinforcement after almost two years. The chosen one was Eduardo Camavinga, 18-year-old midfielder of the Rennes, from France, which was one of those intended by the Paris Saint-Germain. Was it “revenge” for not releasing Mbappé?

Speaking of PSG, the team that made perhaps the best window in history added another reinforcement: Nuno Mendes, left-back of sporting and considered one of the promises of Portuguese football. It arrives on loan for 7 million euros until June 2022, with an obligation to purchase another 40 million a year from now.

Thus, Paris closes its “selection” after the arrivals of goalkeeper Donnarumma, right-back Hakimi, defender Sergio Ramos, midfielder Wijnaldum and, of course, the biggest star of all: Lionel Messi. And all this added to Neymar, Mbappé, Marquinhos…

Mbappé, Messi and Neymar during PSG training EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

English football was also not far behind on the last day of the window. Current European champion, the Chelsea announced Saúl Niguez, from Atlético de Madrid, on loan for a season and the possibility of a definitive purchase for 40 million euros.

tottenham and Arsenal also hired. You Spurs announced Brazilian full-back Emerson Royal, with no space at Barcelona, ​​for 25 million euros, while the gunners closed with Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, from Bologna, for 18.6 million euros.

Saul celebrates goal for Atlético de Madrid JAVIER SORIAN/AFP/Getty Images

O Manchester United officially announced the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, but at the same time released Daniel James to United Leeds for the meager sum of 29.1 million euros. To close the English day, the Crystal Palace opened the vaults and banked $16.3 million for Celtic standout striker Odsonne Edouard.



