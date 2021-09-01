Self-destructive texts: WhatsApp plans to increase privacy – 08/31/2021

The launch last year of the temporary messaging feature on WhatsApp, which allows any text and media (photos, videos) to disappear from the conversation after seven days when it’s enabled, has excited many users. But the company should not stop there on content that is automatically erased.

After appearing in the iPhone trial version of WhatsApp, the evolution of this feature is also making its presence felt in the Android trial versions. According to information from the WABetaInfo website, which specializes in unofficially anticipating platform news, this function was seen in beta updates 2.21.13.3, from June this year, and 2.21.18.7, from yesterday.

Apparently, sending messages that disappear after a while can be activated in all chats (chats and groups) at once. Currently, you can only do this individually.

According to the website, the feature will be within the app’s privacy settings, on the same screen used to define who will have access to your profile picture, status and the last time you were online.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.18.7: what’s new? WhatsApp is working on the disappearing mode for new chat threads!

This feature will be available in a future update.https://t.co/r5tar8mNum — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 30, 2021

When a user activates the message disappear mode, their contacts and groups will be notified. In other words, everyone will know that these are conversations with content that will disappear.

There is still no information on when the feature will be released to everyone, but it is clearly another example of WhatsApp’s movement to offer more features that increase the privacy of those who use the platform.

longer term

Also according to WBetainfo, WhatsApp may offer in the future a longer time — 90 days — for messages that self-destruct. For now, it is not possible to choose the access time for temporary messages.

The 90 days option can be in the same configuration window as temporary messages for a week (see how to access the resource below).

What already works and how to activate

It is possible to make all messages in a group self-destructive, but the option only appears to administrators. In a conversation between two people, both people can turn the temporary messaging feature on or off (which goes out after seven days).

While the feature is on, all messages exchanged in a conversation disappear after seven days, whether you have read them or not. WhatsApp points out that there are exceptions:

If you reply to a temporary message, its text will still appear above your reply even after seven days

If a temporary message is forwarded to a conversation where the feature is turned off, it disappears in the original conversation, but not in the conversation it was forwarded to.

The preview of a temporary message, which appears in the mobile notification, may remain there if you don’t delete the notification, even after seven days

Another exception has to do with media. By default, the photos and videos you receive on WhatsApp are automatically downloaded and stored in your phone’s internal memory unless you disable automatic download in the settings.

If you receive temporary media, it will disappear from the conversation after seven days, but if it has already been downloaded, it will remain saved in your phone’s memory until you manually delete it. The solution is to turn off automatic downloading, in that case, or delete the photos and videos you’ve received one by one.

To use the temporary messaging tool, follow the step by step:

Open a conversation on WhatsApp; Tap the contact (or group) name; Scroll down and tap “Temp messages” If prompted, tap “Continue” Select “Enabled”

To disable the path is the same.

Photos and videos that disappear after viewing

Recently, WhatsApp released the sending of self-destructive media, which disappear automatically after viewing.

When choosing to upload a self-destructive photo, for example, a timer located in the caption entry field will appear. In the notification text that explains the resource usage, there is an alert reminding people that they will still be able to take screenshots.

*With text by Lucas Carvalho