September’s big releases in video games • Eurogamer.pt

September marks the beginning of the golden period for major video game releases, with several publishers targeting precisely the last few months of the year to capitalize on the looming holiday season.

This month’s big releases are already more plentiful than in the summer months, with highly anticipated games like Diablo 2 Resurected, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Life is Strange: True Colors, Tales of Arise, Deathloop, and Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

In between, there will be less big titles for interesting fans of specific genres, such as WRC 10 for simulation and off-road racing lovers. Highlight also for WarioWare: Get it Together, a set of fun mini-games that will come to Nintendo Switch (and demo is available).

The Nintendo console will also receive throughout the month games that have already reached other platforms, such as Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom.

What games will you buy in September?