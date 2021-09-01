September’s big releases in video games • Eurogamer.pt

Abundance and diversity.
September marks the beginning of the golden period for major video game releases, with several publishers targeting precisely the last few months of the year to capitalize on the looming holiday season.
This month’s big releases are already more plentiful than in the summer months, with highly anticipated games like Diablo 2 Resurected, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Life is Strange: True Colors, Tales of Arise, Deathloop, and Kena: Bridge of Spirits.
In between, there will be less big titles for interesting fans of specific genres, such as WRC 10 for simulation and off-road racing lovers. Highlight also for WarioWare: Get it Together, a set of fun mini-games that will come to Nintendo Switch (and demo is available).
The Nintendo console will also receive throughout the month games that have already reached other platforms, such as Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom.
What games will you buy in September?
September’s big releases in video games
- El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron (PC) | September 2nd
- WRC 10 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One | September 2nd
- The Medium(PS5) | September 3rd
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) | September 7th
- Life is Strange: True Colors (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia) | September 10th
- Lost in Random (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) | September 10th
- NBA 2K22 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) | September 10th
- Tales of Arise (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One) | September 10th
- WarioWare: Get it Together (Switch) | September 10th
- Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom Prince’s Edition (Switch) | September 10th
- deathloop (PC, PS5) | September 14th
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PC, PS5, PS4) | September 21st
- Diablo 2 Resurrected (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) | September 23th
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS5) | September 24th
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Switch) | September 24th
- Lost Judgment (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4) | September 24th
- Insurgency Sandstorm (PS4, Xbox One) | September 29th