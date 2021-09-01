Serasa extends until September 5th action to pay debts for R$ 100 | Economy



Until September 5th, Brazilians can pay off debts for up to R$ 100 – Reproduction/Free images

Until September 5, Brazilians can pay off debts for up to R$100 Reproduction/Free images

Posted 31/08/2021 14:52 | Updated 08/31/2021 15:01

Rio – Serasa decided to extend, until September 5th, the action that allows Brazilians to pay their debts for up to R$ 100. In total, there are more than 14 million agreements available in partnership with 24 companies. In July, according to the institution, more than R$3.8 billion were granted in discounts for debt settlement, with discounts reaching 99%.

“We want to make the financial life of Brazilians increasingly healthy and for that, it is essential to understand the current situation for consumers and the market, in addition to creating opportunities for more people to get out of default. Even at such a challenging time, the numbers show that Brazilians are looking for a way to pay off their debts and, therefore, the R$ 100 action was extended, so that more Brazilians have the opportunity to get rid of their debts”, explains Serasa’s marketing manager, Nathalia Dirani . According to the manager, another benefit is the facility, where everything can be done within the Serasa app, from consultation to payment via digital wallet: “Deals are closed in less than three minutes and available debt consultations can be made for free on Serasa channels (website: serasalimpanome.com.br, Serasa app on Google Play and App Store, WhatsApp: (11) 99575-2096 and toll free: 0800 591 1222”.