Shares of Vale, CSN, Usiminas and Gerdau fall again with ore and data from China; banks and Eletrobras advance

SAO PAULO – Once again, the session is of strong fall for Vale (VALE3) and steel companies such as CSN (CSNA3), Usiminas (USIM5) and Gerdau (GGBR4), with a low between 2% to 4% on a new day of strong low of the ore.

The reference for iron ore on the Dalian stock exchange, for delivery in January, dropped by 8.6%, the biggest percentage drop since July 30, at 759 yuan/tonne, before closing at a drop of 7.8%, the 765 yuan per ton.

Meanwhile, China’s manufacturing activity fell into contraction in August for the first time in nearly a year and a half as Covid-19’s tightening measures, supply bottlenecks and high raw material prices weighed on output.

The day is also one of fall for Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), down more than 2%, following the fall the day before after President Jair Bolsonaro said yesterday in conversation with supporters that the government will “start working” on the price of fuels, but it did not help what could be done besides charging, once again, changes in the ICMS.

The session is also one of fall for oil, with a low of around 1% for the main futures contracts of Brent and WTI, amid expectations for the meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, that form the group known as OPEC+.

According to sources consulted by Reuters, the group should maintain an existing policy of gradual increases in oil production, despite having revised upwards the demand prospects for 2022 and facing pressure from the United States for the pumping of the commodity to be expanded faster.

Meanwhile, banks are back to record a day of gains, while Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) is also up more than 1% of its shares. The company said on Tuesday that it will pay BRL 23.2 billion to the Union for the grants of 22 hydroelectric plants that will have contracts renewed, in a movement related to the company’s privatization process, after the federal government approved a resolution that defines the value of the economic benefit of the company’s new concession contracts. Credit Suisse points out that this is a new step towards the privatization of electricity (see more here).

Check out what to look out for:

CSN informed that its subsidiary, CSN Cimentos, has completed the acquisition of control of Elizabeth Cimentos and Elizabeth Mineração.

CSN informed about the operation on June 30, with the deal valued at R$ 1.08 billion, with payment in cash, capital injection and debt assumption.

Oi announced Cristiane Barretto Sales as the company’s new director of finance and investor relations (CFO and DRI).

The executive replaces Camille Faria, who left the company on Monday to assume the position of CFO at TIM.

As CFO and DRI, Cristiane will report directly to CEO Rodrigo Abreu. She will be “responsible for the continued implementation of the Company’s financial strategy and focus on the execution of its transformation plan, with an emphasis on optimizing and simplifying its operations, implementing a new financial discipline and completing all extraordinary operations now in progress, in line with Oi’s strategic plan disclosed to the market on July 19, 2021”.

Ambipar closed a new purchase, this time of 70% of Suprema Serviços Industriais, through its subsidiary Environmental.

“Suprema has been operating for 26 years in the management, handling and treatment of waste, co-processing, recycling recyclables, loading and transporting rock with a main focus on the mining sector,” he said in a statement.

Renner Stores (LREN3)

Renner informed that it has completed the acquisition of all the shares issued by Repass Intermediação de Negócios.

“Founded in 2015, Repass is an online platform for the resale of clothing, shoes and accessories that operates nationwide. It is a native digital startup focused on female audiences, B and C+, and with ESG at the heart of its business model, whose mission is to increase the life cycle of parts, generating positive environmental and social impact

in this process. It operates through a managed model, with curation of assortment and quality, and control over the entire consumer journey. The resale market has high growth potential and is one of the great trends in fashion retail, especially among younger generations”, points out the company.

Bemobi concluded the purchase of 100% of the share capital of Tiaxa (Zonamovil). According to the company, the “acquisition is an important step in the implementation of the strategic plan aimed at leveraging growth in digital services with an emphasis on microfinance and digital platforms, channels and geography”.

Eletrobras said on Tuesday that it will pay R$ 23.2 billion to the Union for the grants of 22 hydroelectric plants that will have contracts renewed, in a movement related to the company’s privatization process, after the federal government approved a resolution that defines the value of the economic benefit of the company’s new concession contracts.

According to the state electricity company, the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) set the amount of R$ 62.5 billion as added value for the new electricity generation concession contracts for the 22 Eletrobras plants, as a condition precedent for capitalization from the company. Part of the added value, the R$23.2 billion will be paid to the Union by the capitalized Eletrobras or by its controlled companies through the power plants’ concessions.

As Credit Suisse highlights, these points are a condition for privatization. The funds must be injected into the CDE account, to be used to lower electricity tariffs.

The changes were diverse, but overall, the effect seems neutral, analysts assess. The assumptions used to calculate the rates differ from the initials used in February, when the government announced the first estimates for privatization. In the view of analysts, the publication of the resolution is important (and in good time), since the valuation that BNDES is preparing for Eletrobras (expected for early October) depends on the assumptions used (and confirmation of payment of the concession fee ).

The privatization committee is also expected to provide more details on the spin-off of Itaipu/Angra, details of the follow on (size, dilution, primary and secondary tranches) and governance. Finally, the TCU must issue an opinion on the process so shareholders can vote on the terms of the privatization, expected for February 2022, they assess.

Iguatemi (IGTA3) and Jereissati Participações ([ativo=JPSA3])

The independent committee created to analyze the proposed merger of Iguatemi by its parent company, Jereissati Participações, recommended raising the premium to be paid to minority shareholders. It was decided that the 10% premium initially proposed will rise to 16.4%.

With this, the boards of directors of Iguatemi and Jereissati approved the convening of a general shareholders’ meeting for October 1st. The controllers of both companies will abstain from voting, so that the transaction will be submitted for approval exclusively by the minority shareholders.

In June, Iguatemi and Jereissati Participações announced their intention to merge the businesses. In exchange, a 10% premium on the average share price in the previous 30 days was suggested.

Petrobras informs that it has finalized the transfer of its 10% stake in the Lapa field to TotalEnergies. The operation, which also involves the transfer of the entire interest held by Petrobras Netherlands BV (PNBV) in Lapa Oil & Gas BV, a company incorporated in the Netherlands, was concluded with the payment of US$ 49.4 million to Petrobras, already with the adjustments provided for in the contract.

During the 15th CCR Day, the company’s new board (led by Marco Cauduro, CEO) presented its recently approved 5-year strategic plan.

XP’s analysis team indicated that they were positively impressed with the sustainability-focused profile of the company’s presentation (a positive indication, in analysts’ opinion, of improved corporate governance).

“We highlight three main points: (i) growth remains at the center of the company’s strategy (with a focus on highways, urban mobility and airports), with the State of São Paulo back on the radar; (ii) airport platform under development; and (iii) real double-digit IRRs expected in recent projects. We reiterate our positive view on toll roads in Brazil and the preference for CCR in the sector”, they point out.

Vitru (VTRU:NASDAQ)

Credit Suisse has updated its discounted cash flow (DCF) based model for Vitru. The bank maintained a neutral valuation (perspective of valuation within the market average) and raised the target price from US$15 to US$19, compared to Tuesday’s quotation of US$16.91 for VTRU shares on Nasdaq.

For 2021, the bank says it expects an income of R$ 2.48 per share, compared to the previous expectation of R$ 3.34.

The bank says that Vitru is already one of the largest institutions in distance learning and that its student base has been growing significantly, by 30% in the second quarter, compared to the previous year. The bank emphasizes that, by incorporating UniCesumar, the company now has the second largest base of students enrolled in distance learning, and the third largest base in total. In addition, the company incorporates a medical campus for the first time.

Credit believes the company is well positioned to benefit from the growth of distance learning.

Agricultural SLC (SLCE3)

SLC Agrícola, one of Brazil’s largest grain producers, reported on Tuesday that the land owned by the company was valued at R$ 6.94 billion this year, a 75.2% increase over 2020.

According to a relevant fact, the result validates the company’s thesis that the return obtained with investment in land in Brazil would be positive.

According to an assessment conducted by the consulting firm Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, the current value of the average arable hectare owned by SLC Agrícola corresponds to R$ 35,693.

Credit Suisse commented on SLC’s release of its land estimates for 2021, seeing it as very positive and in line with the bank’s view that strong soy price dynamics could lead to much higher land prices. The valuation of arable land was 85%, which boosts the net asset value (NAV in English) to R$44, compared to Tuesday’s price of R$40.74.

Dexco, formerly Duratex, said it had ended its share buyback program started on the 26th.

Five million shares were acquired, almost 2% of the total outstanding shares.

The company stated that its buyback program was aimed at meeting the obligations assumed for the next three fiscal years, arising from the stock option plans and long-term share-based compensation plans in force in the company.

(with Reuters and Estadão Content)

To understand how to trade the stock market through technical analysis, sign up for the free course A Hora da Ação, with André Moraes.

Related