Sisi Stringer, from Mortal Kombat, and nine other actors join the series

The protagonists have already been cast!

Vampire Academy, beloved book saga written by Richelle Mead will win a live-action series on the streaming platform peacock, being signed by Julie Plec, the responsible for the series The Vampire Diaries and The Originals. The development of the project is in full swing and the cast of protagonists has already been selected.

In Vampire Academy, also known as Vampire Academy, we know an urban fantasy universe in which Vampires, creatures that organize themselves in a noble society and are able to dominate the elements, and dhampirs, the half human and half vampire, trained from an early age to act as guardians of the vampires, try to survive the terrible Strigois, the bloodthirsty and savage vampires, unable to go out in the sun or use magic.

Now, according to Deadline, Sisi Stringer (Mortal Kombat), Daniela Nieves (sex appeal), Kieron Moore (sex education), André Dae Kim (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), J. August Richards (angel), Anita-Joy Uwajeh (king lear), Mia McKenna-Bruce (The Dumping Ground), Rhian Blundell (Doctor Who: The Dread of Night), Jonetta Kaiser (breakwater) and Andrew Liner (Grown-ish) will be the main characters of the first season.

Along with the casting call, we had a brief description of each character. The characters appear with minor changes from their story and personality from the books, but apparently there’s no major change between the protagonists. Among the main differences we will have mia as an LGBT character, Tatiana without being the queen of the Moroi and Victor being LGBT, married to a dhampir and father of two daughters.

Check out the descriptions below:

stringer it will be Rose Hathaway, the great protagonist of the story, an intense Dampira who speaks her mind. In the series the character is described as someone with a warrior spirit and who knows how to put it into practice. Eager to take action, this attitude most often ends up resulting in punishment. Even though you may be the most powerful fighter in your class, your success depends entirely on your willingness to follow the rules when necessary.

Nieves it will be Lissa Dragomir, Rose’s best Moroi friend and the last descendant of the powerful Dragomir family’s royal bloodline. The young princess is calm and has a gentle heart, advancing in her studies while looking to have fun. She has no interest in the political plots of the Royal Court, any more than she can stand the hypocrisy of Moroi society. However, after the tragic and sudden death of her family, she must assume a role for which she was not trained and does not have the necessary emotional structure.

moore it will be Dimitri Belikov, the model of what a Dampiro Guardian should be: Lethal, disciplined, discreet, and fully committed to his role of being the bodyguard of the Moroi regents, the deadly good vampires of their world. Living up to your moral code, beneath that stoic and watchful surface is an expansive spirit that can threaten to expose the underlying tension between your sense of right and your formal duty to Moroi.

Dae Kim it will be Christian Ozera, part of Moroi royalty. Smart and considerate, Christian is an outcast both at school and at the Royal Court, paying for his parents’ unpardonable sins. Smart and thirsty for knowledge, he searches for faith-based answers and discovers a kindred spirit who is also searching for the truth.

Leaving the protagonists of the story, Richards embodies Victor Dashkov, noble Moroi vampire, who possesses a heart of gold and who is valued for his role as an advisor and political strategist when it comes to Moroi affairs. Fiercely loyal, he uses his intelligence and influence to protect what he values ​​most: the well-being of her husband and her two adopted daughters, as well as the betterment of the better community.

Uwajeh it will be Tatiana Voegel, a politically downtrodden Moroi vampire who slowly took over the Royal Court abruptly. Motivated by her love and sense of justice, Tatiana possesses a unique ability to make herself seem unimportant until we realize too late that she is always the one to watch.

McKenna-Bruce it will be Mia Karp, a student at the Vladimir Academy. Witty, hurtful and, when necessary, the right kind of ruthless person. Not being royalty, Mia has a long-term plan to socially climb to royalty, taking all those privileges and freedom that comes with it. A plan that is complicated by her instant chemistry with Meredith, a Guardian in training, as Mia struggles to reconcile her attraction to Meredith with her inferior status.

Blundell it will be Meredith, a determined and intelligent Dampira who is a keen observer, which makes her an excellent strategist and a well valued resource. She has little patience for Rose’s volatility and Mia’s elitism and regularly catches their attention.

Kaiser it will be Sonya Karp. Quiet, caring, and definitely weird, Sonya lacks royal blood and stays on the fringes of Moroi society, preferring to spend her time in the library and its gardens. She is not a person who likes to draw attention, having a silent but profoundly powerful power. She is taken aback when a Dampiro guardian named Mikhail takes an interest in her, a relationship that will expose the two to the brightest and darkest corners of her heart.

Finally, Liner will interpret Mason Ashford. Charming, loyal and popular, Mason is Rose’s biggest competition in the fight to become the ultimate guardian-in-training. Because of the casual relationship of their relationship, he hopes that she will finally look at him and see something else.

the first season of Vampire Academy it still doesn’t have a release date.

See too: