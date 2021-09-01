SLC Agrícola properties appreciate 75% in one year and reach almost R$ 7 billion – Money Times

The properties of Agricultural SLC (SLCE3) were valued at R$ 6.9 billion by the independent consultancy Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, a 75% increase compared to the R$ 3.9 billion last year, shows a document sent to the market this Tuesday (31).

The current value of the average arable hectare owned by the company corresponds to R$ 35,693.

The assessments, added the SLC, only consider the bare land, not including buildings, facilities, improvements and machinery.

“The equity valuation is intended to establish the most probable amount for which the asset in question (agricultural land) would be traded voluntarily and consciously, on the reference date, within the conditions of the current market”, he adds.

