‘Sobe o Som’: Tiago Leifert, Ana Furtado and Larissa Manoela will be at the premiere of the new painting of ‘Caldeirão’ | cauldron

The recordings of the new cauldron, commanded by Marcos Mion, go full steam ahead! This week, the “turn up the sound“, a novelty in the program. Tiago Leifert, Larissa Manoela, Ana Furtado and Ramon Amorim participated in the dispute and will be in the premiere, scheduled for next Saturday, September 4th.
In the attraction, two famous pairs are challenged to guess known hits listening only to parts of the melodies. With a fixed band, commanded by Lucio Mauro Filho, the instruments are inserted in the music progressively until they form the complete melody of the song.
Lucio Mauro Filho leads the band for the painting ‘Sobe o Som’, from ‘Caldeirão’ — Photo: João Cotta / Globo
“It was really cool! The show was really good, I loved doing it. I had a lot of fun,” he said. “The program is really cool and Mion is excellent. He’s 100% at home, at ease, imposing a joy and rhythm upstairs. You’ll love it.”
Marcos Mion with Tiago Leifert backstage at ‘Caldeirão’ — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
The new Caldeirão will also have a revamped version of the already known painting “Has or Doesn’t Have”, which will now feature the participation of famous people.
At the debut, Marcos Mion will receive Juliana Paes and Paulo Vieira, accompanied by family and friends, in a dispute for the R$30,000 prize.
Marcos Mion on stage at the new Caldeirão — Photo: João Cotta / Globo
Paulo Vieira, Marcos Mion and Juliana Paes at ‘Has or Don’t’ — Photo: João Cotta / Globo