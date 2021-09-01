Sonia Abrão detonates Joelma and calls the singer a ‘poor face’

Sonia Abram is getting sharper every day! This Tuesday afternoon (31st), the host of the program “A Tarde é Sua” did not like the attitude of the singer Joelma at all and spoke during the attraction broadcast live by RedeTV!. According to the journalist, Joelma likes to talk about her ex-husband in an attempt to gain media.

The controversy began when the production of the program aired an article talking about the desire of the former singer of the band Calypso to launch a new tour soon. According to Joelma, the return will be in 2022: “There’s a lot to come… Next year we’re on the This is Calypso tour, and the band This is Calypso is coming back”.

Upon learning that the tour will be called “That’s Calypso”, a name that easily refers to the band he was part of with her ex-husband, Sonia Abram didn’t think twice and said what she wanted. In addition to needling the singer, the journalist made a point of remembering that the band Calyso, as a brand, belongs to both.

The presenter of “A Tarde é Sua” spoke that the singer only talks about her ex-partner when she is about to release something with the sole objective of attracting media attention: “Joelma is a face, right? She only talks about Ximbinha when she has something to launch. Because you know that the media comes all the way up”.

Continues after advertising

The journalist’s statement was made right after the production of the program broadcast an excerpt of a live made by Joelma. In the video shown, Ximbinha’s ex-wife said that she would rather die than make peace with the musician. “Back with the ex? I prefer death! Back with my band. This project is one hundred percent mine”, fired the singer in response to a fan on the social networks.

Sonia Abrao continued exposing her point of view on the matter and said that Joelma can only use the brand with the authorization of her ex. But it wasn’t just the presenter of “A Tarde É Sua” who gave her opinion on the case. The journalist’s program colleagues also spoke

While Wladimir Alves said that Joelma’s attitude could end up in court, Felipeh Campos said it would be good for everyone if the singer invents a new project to avoid any kind of friction. Finally, Sonia Abram said: “There are times in your life when you need to shut up, right? I guess. It doesn’t have to appeal this way”.