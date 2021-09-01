South Korea limits Google and Apple control over app store payment – 08/31/2021

South Korea’s parliament passed a law on Tuesday that prohibits major app store operators, such as Google and Apple, from forcing software developers to use their payment systems, which effectively prohibits them from charging commission for purchases. within applications.

It’s the first such limitation of a big savings against Alphabet’s Apple and Google, which are criticized on a global scale for demanding the use of their payment systems that charge commissions of up to 30%.

The final vote was 180 in favor, out of 188 present, to pass the amendment to the Telecommunications Business Act, dubbed the “Antigoogle Act”

“We will reflect on how to comply with this law while maintaining a model that supports a high-quality operating system and app store, and we will provide more information in the coming weeks,” a Google spokesman said in a statement to Reuters.

Google added that Google Play provides much more than payment processing, and its service fee keeps Android free, giving developers the tools and a global platform to reach billions of consumers worldwide.

“It’s a model that keeps devices at a low cost to consumers and allows both the platform and developers to be financially successful. And just as it costs developers money to build the app, it costs us to build and maintain an operating system and an app store.”

Apple responded to an email reiterating a statement issued last week.

“We believe user confidence in App Store purchases will decline as a result of this proposal — leading to fewer opportunities for the 482,000 registered developers in South Korea who have earned more than 8.55 trillion won so far with Apple? Apple in a statement.

Based on the records of the South Korean parliament, the amendment prohibits app store operators with dominant market positions from forcing payment systems on content providers and “inappropriately” delaying the review or exclusion of mobile content from the app markets.

It also allows the South Korean government to require an app market operator to “prevent harm to users and protect users’ rights and interests”, investigate app market operators and mediate disputes over payments, cancellations and refunds in the market of applications.

Apple agreed last Thursday to ease the App Store restrictions for small developers by allowing them to promote payment options outside of Apple’s payment system.

Earlier this month in the United States, a bipartisan trio of senators introduced a bill that would control the app stores of companies they say have a lot of control in the market, including Apple and Google.