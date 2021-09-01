SP starts applying 3rd dose from Monday and wants to immunize people over 60 years old until October – Health

SAO PAULO – The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), presented at a press conference held at Palácio dos Bandeirantes this Wednesday, 1st, the calendar for vaccination of the third dose against the Covid-19 for seniors and immunosuppressed. According to the schedule, the state government intends to immunize the public over 90 years old with the additional dose starting next Monday, 6. Vaccination of people over 60 years will extend until October 10th.

Check below the schedule for vaccination of the third dose presented by the government of São Paulo:

06 to 12/09: people over 90 years of age;

people over 90 years of age; 13 to 19/09: people aged 85 to 89 years;

people aged 85 to 89 years; 20 to 26/09: people aged 80 to 84 years and immunosuppressed;

people aged 80 to 84 years and immunosuppressed; 27/09 to 03/10: people aged 70 to 79 years old;

people aged 70 to 79 years old; 10/04 to 10: people aged 60 to 69 years.

Vaccination with the third dose, according to the state government, was planned to serve groups that have already taken the second dose of the vaccine for at least six months.

The city of Piracicaba informed on Monday, 30, that the city recorded the first death in São Paulo caused by the Delta variant of the new coronavirus. The case was reported to the State Department of Health, which informed the state be investigating the details.

So far, according to the Ministry of Health, the State of São Paulo has 757 confirmed Delta cases. Classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO), it is considered to be more transmissible than other strains.

Data gathered by the consortium of press vehicles indicate that, proportionally, São Paulo is the state that most vaccinated with the first dose, with 72.37% of partially immunized inhabitants. About that, 37.18% of the state population received two doses or a single dose of anti-covid vaccines.

As of this Wednesday, the capital of São Paulo started to demand the “vaccine passport” at events with more than 500 people. In the events sector, companies run with last-minute adaptations to meet the measure.