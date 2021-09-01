SPFC Director reveals that Calleri will only receive salaries in 2022

Carlos Belmonte, São Paulo’s sporting director, participated today in a live with Eduardo Tironi and Arnaldo Ribeiro on the two journalists’ channel and revealed that striker Jonathan Calleri will only receive salaries in 2022:

‘I don’t want to go into Calleri’s point, but Calleri will only effectively receive salaries from 2022 onwards, Calleri has no weight in this season’s salary, this is the agreement we made given São Paulo’s own difficulty and Calleri accepted ‘, said Belmonte.

Calleri was announced as a reinforcement for São Paulo yesterday, coming on loan from Deportivo Maldonado, from Uruguay, and will stay at São Paulo until the end of next year.

The São Paulo sporting director added: ‘He (Calleri) will have a symbolic salary from the football point of view in these four months and will only have a salary from 2022 on.

Carlos Belmonte also spoke briefly about the salary of another recently announced player, defensive midfielder Gabriel Neves:

‘Gabriel’s salary is, from a football point of view, low. It’s close to that of the boys at the base, lower than the boys who go up, he was in Uruguayan football, which is not football that pays much, so they don’t have a lot of weight’, said the sporting director.

Carlos Belmonte also stated that, even with the signings this season, the São Paulo team should have a salary mass similar to last season, when they only brought forward Luciano.

‘So, at this moment, I think we are balanced, if it goes above it is too little and if it goes below it is too little. We are balanced with what we had in salary last season’, concluded the director.