State of SP confirms 1st death by delta variant of Covid-19 | São Paulo

The state secretary of Health of São Paulo, Jean Gorinchteyn, confirmed this Tuesday (31) the first death caused by the delta variant in the state. The information was given by phone to GloboNews .

Questioned during his participation in an event in São Paulo this morning, Governor João Doria (PSDB) refused to comment and said that the matter will be discussed at the press conference on combating the coronavirus scheduled for this Wednesday (1).

According to the Municipal Health Department of Piracicaba, the victim is a 74-year-old woman with comorbidity, already vaccinated with two doses of the immunizing agent Coronavac.

Studies show that the variant is much more transmissible and is more likely to attack the immune system, responsible for our body’s defenses.

According to the government, identification occurs via genetic sequencing. The way to deal with the new mutation is to maintain safety protocols and increasingly accelerate vaccination.

The Epidemiological Surveillance states that the cases are recent. The tests were collected between August 8 and 13, and the results were released on Monday (31) by the Functional Genomics Center of the Animal Science Department at Esalq/USP, which is part of the Butantan Institute’s SARS-CoV-2 sequencing network .