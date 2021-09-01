States that have the most expensive gasoline in Brazil; liter goes from R$ 7

O Gasoline price continues to skyrocket across Brazil and price variation between states is significant. Currently, the Rio de Janeiro is at the top with the highest average price, with gasoline costing R$6.48. With just three cents less, Acre appears, with a price of R$6.45.

The data cited are from the latest survey by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels) carried out between the 15th and 21st of August.

Among the states in the Northeast, Piauí leads inflation, with an average price of R$ 6.30. Next comes Rio Grande do Norte, where a liter of gasoline is sold at R$ 6.10 a liter.

On the other hand, the cheaper gasoline is found in Amapá. Residents are paying an average of R$5.14 per liter.

Ceará is in 18th position in the national ranking, thus being among the 10 states with the cheapest gasoline in the country, with an average value of R$ 5.93 per liter.

Five states with the most expensive gasoline in Brazil

Tocantins: BRL 7.36

Rio Grande do Sul: BRL 7.18

Acre: BRL 7.13

Rio de Janeiro: BRL 7.05

Minas Gerais: BRL 6.75

The maximum price is based on the highest value found by the ANP. This value may have been registered in an isolated post or in several.

Average price of gasoline in Brazilian states

Rio de Janeiro: BRL 6.48

Acre: BRL 6.45

Federal District: BRL 6.35

Piauí: BRL 6.30

Goiás: BRL 6.27

Minas Gerais: BRL 6.18

Tocantins: BRL 6.15

Rio Grande do Sul: BRL 6.14

Rio Grande do Norte: BRL 6.10

Sergipe: BRL 6.09

Rondônia: BRL 6.06

Bahia: BRL 6.06

Alagoas: BRL 6.04

Espírito Santo: BRL 6.04

Pará: BRL 6.03

Mato Grosso do Sul: R$ 5.95

Mato Grosso: BRL 5.94

Ceará: BRL 5.93

Pernambuco: BRL 5.90

Maranhão: BRL 5.90

Amazon: BRL 5.79

Paraíba: R$ 5.79

Santa Catarina: BRL 5.74

Paraná: BRL 5.73

Roraima: BRL 5.63

São Paulo: BRL 5.62

Amapá: R$5.14

Petrobras, which supplies distributors, determines the price at the refineries based on the oil price and on the exchange rate, as the commodity is quoted in dollars.

