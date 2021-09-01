Study: hydroxychloroquine again discarded to treat COVID-19 – Health

(photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

Substance defended by President Jair Bolsonaro and health professionals who advocate the so-called early treatment for coping with COVID-19, the hydroxychloroquine is the subject of yet another research, conducted in Brazil, to verify how it could act to fight the virus.

The study corroborates what has been disseminated by other specialists who pay attention to its ineffectiveness in these cases, by proving that hydroxychloroquine has no benefit as prophylaxis neither before nor after exposure to the coronavirus.

The survey considered non-hospitalized patients and those who needed hospitalization. The Lancet Americas regional journal published the study last Saturday (28/8).

The material was developed from 14 randomized, blinded, placebo-controlled clinical trials: the drug was applied in four trials of the pre-exposure profile, in two trials in people as post-exposure to the virus, three trials in non-hospitalized people who received the substance, also administered in another five trials for hospitalized patients. In all, the analysis included more than 5.7 thousand individuals.

Among the conclusions, the statement that the medicine did not reduce the risk of complications among participants who received it as a pre-exposure, as happened with the post-exposure cut. There was also no decrease in the risk of hospitalization for outpatients or death among inpatients.

In fact, the authors describe an increased risk for any adverse events and gastrointestinal symptoms in the group receiving hydroxychloroquine. Still, the researchers consider that the work has its limitations, as it included studies that were stopped early.