Study proves that chloroquine increases gastrointestinal problems

A study published by Brazilian scientists in The Lancet, one of the most renowned in the scientific area, confirms that the use of hydroxychloroquine is ineffective in the treatment of Covid-19 and it even increases the chance of causing gastrointestinal problems. The information is from UOL.

According to the study, when all data were analyzed, there was a 38% increase in the risk of adverse events and a 145% increase for gastrointestinal symptoms in patients. Chloroquine is one of the drugs widely advertised by the president Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) as an alternative to what he and his government call “early treatment” for the disease.

“We ended up verifying an increased risk of adverse gastrointestinal events associated with the medication”, said the researcher who coordinates the study, Paulo Martins-Filho, from UFS (Federal University of Sergipe).

According to the review, “the available evidence based on the results of a double-blind, placebo-controlled study did not show clinical benefits of hydroxychloroquine as pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis and treatment of outpatients and hospitalized patients with Covid-19”.

For Martins-Filho, there is no longer any doubt that hydroxychloroquine does not work and should be abandoned for any type of treatment against Covid-19.

