Summary of the telenovela Império this Wednesday 01/09/2021

The telenovela Império airs on Globo this Wednesday night, September 1st, in a special chapter written by Aguinaldo Silva.

Check out the summary of the day (chapter 123):

Maria Clara confides to Vicente that she believes her father is alive. Cora decides to investigate Manoel’s bar. Naná says goodbye to Luciano and watches the boy follow his adoptive parents. Maurilio receives a mysterious phone call. Salvador tells Vicente that he made a painting of Helena. Téo complains about Magnolia and Severus’ eccentricities. Xana faints when she learns that Luciano has been adopted. Carmem complains about Jonas having hired Érika to publicize the auction in Salvador. Téo demands that Maurílio force Maria Marta to give him an interview. José Pedro steals the pink diamond from João Lucas. Maria Marta goes to the cemetery. Naná tries to console Xana. Maria Ísis overhears Felipe talking to Enrico about the sabotage carried out in Vicente’s restaurant. Maria Marta confirms that José Alfredo is buried.

The telenovela Império will air soon after another edition of Jornal Nacional, starting at 9:35 pm (Brasília time), on the TV Globo screen.

The chapter can change to part of the broadcaster.