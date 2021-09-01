Suspects of kidnapping influencer ‘legend’ of Free Fire arrested in SP | Santos and Region

Police officers arrested two men, both 27, suspected of extorting gamer and digital influencer Arthur Ramos, 22, better known on Free Fire as “Crusher Fooxi”. The arrest was made by the team from the Headquarters of Pariquera-Açu, in the interior of São Paulo, as disclosed by the Civil Police this Wednesday (1). A third suspect, aged 28, was also identified.

According to the Civil Police, the victim, who has more than 4.9 million followers on Instagram and is nationally famous, suffered a ‘lightning kidnapping’, along with his girlfriend and mother-in-law, on the last 18th, after being approached in Pariquera . They were surrendered by two criminals inside the influencer’s girlfriend’s residence, placed in his vehicle and taken to the city of São Paulo.

According to the police, during the journey, they were forced to carry out bank transactions involving transfers of values, via PIX, for a total of R$35,000. Personal objects, such as cell phones, the vehicle’s stereo system, among others, were stolen, generating a loss of approximately R$ 73 thousand. After the crimes, the victims were abandoned in the capital.

One day after the crime, the digital influencer even reported what happened through posts on social networks, warning followers to be careful and regretting what happened.

After being told about the incident, the police officers from the Headquarters of Pariquera-Açu began investigations, carrying out several steps and identifying the suspects of the crime, with the court decreeing the temporary arrest of all.

According to the police, one of the men who surprised the victim, a resident of São Paulo, was arrested on August 23 by police officers from Garra de São Paulo, on Rua Irmão Joaquim do Livramento.

The other suspect was arrested on August 25, by civil police officers from the Police Station of Pariquera-Açu, at Rua Luís Lobo Filho, Vila São João. staying for eight days in the Vale do Ribeira region and providing information about the victim’s routine.

According to the Civil Police, steps are being taken to locate and arrest the third perpetrator of the crime. Information to assist investigations can be carried out anonymously, by calling the Denúncia Hotline 181.

