swimming has goodbye from Daniel, gold, silver and bronze

Wednesday morning at the Paralympics had one of the most exciting moments for Brazilians: the farewell to Daniel Dias, who ends his career after the Tokyo Paralympic Games and competed in his last race. Also in swimming, Brazil won gold with Maria Carolina Santiago, silver with Cecília Araújo and bronze with Thalison Glock. In bocce, Brazil won the two disputes for the bronze it had, and also climbs to the podium in table tennis. In women’s goalball, Brazil achieved a gigantic and dramatic victory over China. Check out the full summary.

Daniel Dias hugs his coach after his last race in his career, at the Tokyo Games (Photo: Ale Cabral / CPB) Photo: BIDS!

Swimming

In the first final of the day, Talisson Glock did well on the finish and took the bronze in the 100m freestyle in the S6 class (two amputated limbs or motor difficulties on one side of the body), beating Chinese Hongguang Jia by ten hundredths.

Talisson Glock displays the bronze medal won this Wednesday at the Paralympics Alê Cabral CPB Photo: Alê Cabral / CPB

Maria Carolina Santiago won her third Olympic gold by dominating the 100m breaststroke event in the S12 class (moderate visual impairment).

Maria Carolina Santiago shows off her newest gold medal won this Wednesday Marko Djurica Reuters Photo: Marko Djurica / Reuters

And Cecília Araújo took the silver in the 50m freestyle in class S8 (amputated athletes or athletes with motor difficulties on one side of the body).

But the spotlight went to a dispute that did not yield a medal: Daniel Dias ended one of the greatest careers of a Paralympic athlete in history with fourth place in the 50m backstroke, behind three Chinese. Dias has 27 Paralympic medals, 14 of which are gold, seven silver and six bronze – three of these bronzes won in Tokyo.

Daniel Dias is the greatest Brazilian medalist in the history of the Paralympics Photo: Ale Cabral/CPB

Athletics

Brazil failed in athletics: Samira Brito finished seventh in the final of 100m T36 (athletes with cerebral palsy) and Ariosvaldo Fernandes came fourth in the final of 100m of class T53 (athletes with wheelchairs). Lucas Prado was unable to advance to the final of the 100m dash in the T11 class (blind).

goalball

In a dramatic match, the Brazilian women’s team beat China 1-0. After a goalless draw in normal time, the Brazilian team took the first and only penalty of the game in the second half of extra time, scored the golden goal and eliminated the favorites. Brazil will take the United States in the semifinal on Friday, at 7:30 am (GMT).

Women’s goalball team celebrates victory this Wednesday at the Wander Roberto CPB Paralympics Photo: Wander Roberto / CPB

Bocce

Maciel Santos won the bronze dispute in the BC2 class with a 4-3 victory over Worawut Saengampa, from Thailand. In this way, he increased the count of Paralympic medals, as he already had a gold from London and a silver from Rio.

Maciel de Souza Santos, from bocce, receives the bronze medal at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo Takuma Matsushita CPB Photo: Takuma Matsushita / CPB

Afterwards, José Carlos Chagas also secured third place in the BC1 class (where competitors can be helped to stabilize the wheelchair and receive the ball). The bronze came after the 8-2 victory over Portuguese André Ramos.

Table tennis

Brazil secured a medal by beating Turkey in the quarterfinals of the S9 and S10 classes (athletes with few motor difficulties and one-limb amputees) 2-1. Danielle Rauen and Bruna Alexandre won their individual matches against Neslihan Kavas and Merve Demir respectively, after losing in doubles. As the modality does not have a dispute for third place, the bronze was already guaranteed.

And it was with the bronze that Brazil got, after losing 2-0 to Poland in the semifinal. In doubles, Danielle and Bruna lost to Natalia Partyka and Karolina Pek. In the individual, Jennyfer Parinos could not hold Partyka, considered one of the best in history.

sitting volleyball

The Brazilian women’s team beat Italy by 3 sets to 1 (23/25, 25/17, 25/16 and 25/21), in the last round of the first phase. With that, the selection reaches the semifinals unbeaten. Brazil will face the United States in the semifinal on Friday, at 6:30 am (GMT).

Brazil’s seated volleyball players block Italians this Wednesday Wander Roberto CPB Photo: Wander Roberto / CPB

Cycling

In the road race dispute, Brazilian Jady Martins Malavazzi finished in 13th position H1-H4 (classes with adapted bicycles, in which athletes pedal with their hands). The gold went to 52-year-old Dutchwoman Jannette Jansen, who won Paralympic gold for the first time.

Shooting Sports

In the SH2 class (athletes who need a support to hold the rifle), Brazilian Alexandre Galgani finished in 10th place, with 633.9 points, among the 37 competitors. Only the top eight made it to the final.

archery

Rejane Silva was defeated in the round of 16 by Britain’s Victoria Rumary, bronze medalist at the 2017 World Cup, 115 to 107 in total.