Taliban make symbolic ‘burial’ of foreign flags after US troops leave Afghanistan | World

A crowd of Taliban supporters on Tuesday (31) made a symbolic “burial” of foreign flags after the departure of American troops from Afghanistan.

The act was registered in the city of Khost, about 230 km from Kabul (see the video above).

According to images taken by local TV, it is possible to see at least four coffins with the flags of the United States, France, United Kingdom and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

The demonstration takes place the day after the end of the military occupation that lasted two decades in the country.

“August 31 is now our Freedom Day,” local Taliban spokesman Qari Saeed Khosti told Zhman TV. “On this day, the occupation forces fled the country.”

The US concluded on Monday (30) the withdrawal of troops after 20 years of occupation. Americans and allies were running out of time to complete the withdrawal after the Taliban’s resumption of power.

The group returned to power on August 15 and celebrated the end of the occupation with shots in the air (see the video above). The Taliban spokesman called the American withdrawal “independence”.

After the Americans left, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that Afghanistan wants to maintain good relations with the Americans and the rest of the world.

The end of the American occupation came nearly 20 years after the invasion of Afghanistan, which was carried out months after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

The Taliban ruled the country since 1996 and was accused by the Americans of hiding and financing members of al-Qaeda, a terrorist group led by Osama bin Laden and responsible for the attack.