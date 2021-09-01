Tchê Tchê says he got “uncontrollable rage” when he was called names by Diniz – 08/31/2021

Midfielder Tchê Tchê spoke for the first time about the controversy with Fernando Diniz, last season, when the two were at São Paulo. The current Atlético-MG player stated to the podcast “Podpah” that he had an “uncontrollable rage”, but preferred not to express himself so as not to harm the club, which at the time disputed the title of the Brasileirão.

The argument between the two took place during the 4-2 defeat by Red Bull Bragantino, in January of this year. In the first half, coach Fernando Diniz called Tchê Tchê a “leg” and a “masquerade”.

“That didn’t hurt just for me. Me listening to these things… okay, I listen, I’ve heard worse. It goes in one ear and out the other. I know who I am… But after the game you see the As the mess took, you get home, everyone is sick, your father calls you crying. It’s totally against the principles that I was raised. talk to me that I’m going to turn ugly,” continued Tchê Tchê.

São Paulo led the competition at the time of the disagreement. The team, however, dropped in performance and finished the tournament in fourth place, five points behind champion Flamengo.

As UOL Esporte showed at the time, the event changed the atmosphere of São Paulo. Coach Fernando Diniz apologized to Tchê Tchê for what had happened. According to the steering wheel, the coach wanted him to apologize to the family for Diniz. “Brother, I’m not going to come and apologize for him,” he said.

During the conversation, Tchê Tchê said he had waited for support from the board, which did not happen. “I didn’t feel at ease, no one protected me at the club. No one took the lead.”

Check out Tchê Tchê’s full statement:

When everything happened, we were fighting for a title, so the choice I made was to let the institution speak louder than me, Tchê Tchê, or Diniz. And we were fighting for a title that we hadn’t won for a while.

It was a mess that made me feel bad, that’s why I haven’t spoken until today. And it’s going to be the first and the last time I’m going to talk about this subject.

I was raised in a way to always respect the person, never disrespectful, never cursed anyone. So much so that in the episode I could have turned around and cursed, and I didn’t. I simply kept my posture, which is what I have in my daily life.

That didn’t just hurt me. I listen to these things… okay, I listen, I’ve heard worse. It goes in one ear and out the other. I know who I am…

But after the game you see the proportion that the mess has taken, you get home, everyone is bad, your father calls you crying. It’s totally against the principles that I was raised. I’m not a badass, I’m not a leg, I’m not arrogant, I’m not a person that anyone can talk to me that I’m going to turn ugly.

Only, bro, he was bad at it. So much so that later we talked. I didn’t feel at ease, no one protected me at the club. Nobody got ahead of the stuff.

It was just, “Oh, it happened. It’s his father.” I don’t have a father in football. I made the stuff happen from the start, nobody did me a favor. Nobody puts me up to play, I don’t wear the clubs jersey I wear because I’m cute. I made the real stuff happen. Me and whoever’s been on my side from the start.

That’s why I don’t pay dick to anyone. Nobody helped me at all, nobody gave me anything, nobody did anything for me.

The episode I didn’t understand. I just questioned the guy. Like, can’t I ask you? And then the guy turned around saying a lot of things, bro. I said “hey, this has nothing to do with it”. So much so that later we talked. And at the time, things didn’t look good. But I said: I’m not going to take a stand.

I expected someone to speak for me. The stuff has taken on a proportion that any place people will comment is “oh, the little leg”. It has no legs, uncle. I’m not little leg. I have an attitude of time wherever I go: here, on the street, where everyone knows me.

And it was a mess that didn’t go down well, bro. It didn’t sit well with me, my wife, my family. And he was someone who knew my family. So much so that he later asked me to apologize to my family. Man, I’m not going to come and apologize for him.

At the time he could have gone and said it was bad. And things just got rolling. And I didn’t position myself so it wouldn’t look like…I didn’t want to be scarred by it. Like: he got into a fight with the coach, the guys lost the title and that’s why.

I waited to pass. So much so that even today… it’s the first and the last. You won’t hear me talk anymore.

