Tchê Tchê speaks for the first time about ‘bullshit’ with Fernando Diniz: ‘Uncontrollable rage’

Today at Santos, Fernando Diniz is a controversial character who divides opinions. In his agitated way, the coach is always yelling at his team at the edge of the field. But the episode with Tchê Tchê, now at Atlético-MG, was marked for having been one of the heaviest phrases the coach has ever used with his players during football matches.

In an interview with ‘Podpah’ channel, the former São Paulo midfielder made strong statements about the matter and said he felt angry, as well as telling how that moment directly affected his personal life.

“It wasn’t a healthy thing for me. Man, I got really angry, uncontrollable anger. The guy knew me, had a strong connection. So I guess it was unnecessary.”

Tchê Tchê reported that he came to be called a ‘leg’ wherever he went, and that this made his daily life more difficult.

“It took a proportion that anywhere ‘look the little leg there’. There’s no leg, uncle. I have a ‘daora’ posture, wherever it is, here, on the street. It didn’t work out well… And it was someone who knew the my family”.

The coach’s posture wasn’t the only thing that bothered the athlete. He also expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that the club had not taken any action and said he felt unprotected, as well as talking about how the case affected his family members.

“It made me feel bad. My dad called me crying. Nobody protected me at the club. Things didn’t look good. [Não falei nada] I let the São Paulo institution speak louder, because it was something that could disturb the environment.”

See a piece of Tchê Tchê’s interview with the channel:

The case happened in January, when São Paulo lost to Red Bull Bragantino 4-2, in the Brasileirão 2020. The camera and the audio clearly captured Diniz screaming at his player: “You ungrateful c…, you little leg of the c…, your little mask.

Currently, Tchê Tchê is playing for Atlético-MG, where he arrived in April 2021 and joined a starring cast, with names like Hulk, Nacho Fernández, Vargas, Zaracho, among others.