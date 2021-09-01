The 2018 quilombola decision that could define the future of indigenous peoples

  • João Fellet – @joaofellet
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

Indigenous people protest and are watched by police

Indigenous people protest in Brasília against the Jair Bolsonaro government and legislative proposals they consider harmful, such as PL 490

The Supreme Court (STF) resumes this Wednesday (1/8) a judgment that will influence the future of demarcation of indigenous lands in Brazil.

The decision will have repercussions for several other peoples who are claiming the demarcation of territories.

In 2018, when analyzing the process of creating quilombola territories, the STF rejected the application of this thesis, a decision that could influence the current judgment (read more below).