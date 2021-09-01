‘The Clone’ returns to ‘It’s Worth Seeing Again’: how the actors are doing

About to turn 20 since its first showing, “The Clone” will return to “It’s Worth Seeing Again” starting in October — replacing “Ti Ti Ti.”

In the novel, Giovanna Antonelli played Jade, its first protagonist. On paper, she also dictated fashion with her Arab-inspired costumes, makeup and accessories.

The character generated interest and brought Brazilians closer to Muslim culture alongside others who were marked, such as Nazira (Eliane Giardini), Khadija (Carla Diaz), Uncle Ali (Stênio Garcia), Said (Dalton Vigh), Mohamed (Antonio Calloni) , Latiffa (Letícia Sabatella), Ranya (Nivea Stelmann), Zein (Luciano Szafir) and other names.

Check out how the actors who gave life to the characters of “The Clone” are today.

Giovanna Antonelli

Murilo Benício

carla diaz

Adriana Lessa

Juca de Oliveira

Letícia Sabatella

Antonio Calloni

Deborah Falabella

Juliana Paes

Vera Fischer

Sergio Marone

Cristiana Oliveira

Marcello Novaes

Beth Goulart

Victor Fasano

Thais Fersoza

Eliane Giardini

Nivea Stelmann

Luciano Szafir

Stephany Brito

Daniela Escobar

Stênio Garcia

Dalton Vigh

