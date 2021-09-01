the insane September of the sports world by ESPN on Star+

The world of sports at your fingertips. As of this Tuesday (31), it is already possible to subscribe to Star+, the new general entertainment and sports streaming service from The Walt Disney Company aimed at the adult audience, launched today in Brazil and other countries in Latin America.

if on the first day of #ESPNnoStarPlus on air, subscribers already have access to all the blocks of the US Open, the last Grand Slam of the year, the month of September also reserves a special menu – and a must.

It will say that you doubt it… So check out the list we’ve prepared so you can plan ahead – and let your friends know, of course.

Flamengo at Libertadores

The heart of Flamengo fans can no longer stand the anxiety, but the semifinal against Barcelona, ​​Ecuador, will arrive in the blink of an eye. With Gabigol, Bruno Henrique, Arrascaeta and all the great cast of Renato Portaluppi.

The outbound departure is scheduled for September 22 (Wednesday), at Mané Garrincha, in Brasília. The return takes place on September 29 (Wednesday), Monumental stadium, in Guayaquil.

And you will follow it live on FOX Sports and also by ESPN on Star+ the two matches that will define one of the finalists of Conmebol Libertadores.

Messi & Neymar

Yes, we know that Mauricio Pochettino has postponed Lionel Messi and Neymar’s great moment together on the field for PSG, but this image will certainly be seen soon in Ligue 1.

The first opportunity will be on September 12, when the team from Paris host Clermont at home. Or also on 9/19, when the match against Lyon is scheduled (hello, Paquetá!), one of the most anticipated in the French Championship this season.

In all, there will be four PSG games in the month available through ESPN on Star+.

The NFL is back!

The oval ball will fly high! September also marks one of the sports fan’s most anticipated comebacks during the year: the NFL season.

And the Star+ subscriber already guarantees the duel that opens the dispute, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, current champion and team of star Tom Brady, facing the Dallas Cowboys on September 9 (Thursday).

Those who followed the pre-season games have already noticed that one of the most unpredictable matches of recent years is coming. You’ve even had a Ronaldinho training pass, right, Patrick Mahomes?

Cristiano Ronaldo at Teatro dos Sonhos

When everything indicated that Cristiano Ronaldo would be Guardiola’s new star at City, Manchester United applied the ‘hat’ and announced the return of the Portuguese striker to Old Trafford.

And Ronaldo arrives to be the great piece of a United packed and that has everything to dispute the Premier League title, something that the Red Devils have not achieved since the 2012/2013 season.

And the big debut may soon be at the Theater of Dreams, which hosts the game against Newcastle on the morning of September 11th (Saturday). United still face West Ham and Aston Villa in the following rounds.

Silence: Europa League begins

The final apotheosis between Villarreal and Manchester United, won by the “Yellow Submarines” has not yet left his mind, and the Europa League already has a date to restart.

From September 15th, the ball rolls into the second most important club tournament in European football – and which will then host those eliminated in the Champions League group stage.

Through ESPN on Star+, sports fans will be able to follow great teams on the field, such as Olympique Marseille, the ‘vapo’ Gerson, as well as Leicester, Napoli, PSV, Lyon, Lazio and much more.

Want more?

In addition to all this menu above, the Star+ subscriber will have a month full of large events of various modalities ahead of them.

There are tennis with the definition of the US Open, the decisive straight of MLB towards the playoffs, the last stage of the World Surfing, the Tour of Spain, one of the most traditional events in world cycling, rugby and, of course, much more football, with right to LaLiga, Premier League, French League, Italian League and World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

