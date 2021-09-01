‘The Masked’: Paolla Oliveira answers Taís Araújo about Diogo Nogueira’s ‘passion’

It is clear that Taís Araújo is very comfortable with your comments as a judge of the “The Masked Singer Brazil”, from Globo. After talking about Fernanda Souza and Thiaguinho, it was the actress’ turn to analyze the relationship between Diogo Nogueira and Paolla Oliveira, during the Tuesday night program (31).

First, the judge suggested that the costumed Monstro could be Diogo Nogueira “The tip says that he has played soccer and I don’t know what. Then, the first person I remembered had a good voice, but I don’t think it’s the voice of the person I’m going to talk to. So, I don’t know why I’m going to say it, but I think it’s Diogo Nogueira”, he began, reviewing his guess right away.

“But I thought, just as Paolla Oliveira wouldn’t be here at this moment of passion, I also believe that Diogo Nogueira wouldn’t be dressing up as Monstro having Paolla Oliveira in his house,” he added.

On social media, Paolla responded. “Hi, Tais. We’re home, sis. Diogo Nogueira did not leave here. I guarantee it,” she wrote.

At the end of the attraction, the costumed revealed was the countryman Marrone, and Monstro, who won the last qualifier against Boi-Bumbá, and is still in the dispute.

