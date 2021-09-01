The program continued in the form of combat between the masked.

Another night of emotions with “The Masked Singer”. As it was considered the best two weeks ago, Jacaré opened the show this Tuesday (31), to the sound of “Corazon Bandido” by Ney Matogrosso. The presenter Ivete Sangalo announced the ex-BBB, Gil do Vigor as the judge guest.

The stage continued the system of duels with the second group of participants: Monstro, Onça-Pintada, Gata Espelhada and Boi Bumbá. Whoever gets the worst, would face each other in the final fight. In the first presentations, they clashed with Monstro and Boi-Bumbá. When opening the stage, Monster said that he gives 100% in everything he does and that he has already been expelled from some schools.

“The Four Seasons” by Sandy & Junior was the monster’s choice of track. Then, Boi-Bumbá stated that it has already been in the main hits and that it undertakes in business. O bovine moved the stage to the sound of “Evidências” by Chitãozinho and Chororó, but it wasn’t enough to win over Monstro’s agitation.

In the next fight, the Jaguar sang “Garçon” by Reginaldo Rossi and said that he has already lived in another country that speaks Portuguese. The mirrored cat said she overcame some obstacles in life and showed sensuality with the song “Bang” by Anitta. The Jaguar was saved in the second duel.