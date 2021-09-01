The Rock responds double with humor: ‘He’s more cool’

After great repercussion on social media, Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, finally noticed his lookalike that the internet had been talking about for a few days.

The man in question is Eric Fields, a lieutenant on the Morgan County Patrol in Alabama. He has a great resemblance to the star and internet users managed to get the photos to reach The Rock, who reacted with humor to the comparisons.

Check out:

Oh shit! Wow.

Guy on the left is way cooler.

Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. one day we’ll drink @Weekday and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ’em 😂😈👊🏾🥃 #ericfields https://t.co/G38tOr68cW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 31, 2021

Read more: Black Adam: The Rock reveals behind-the-scenes image

In the tweet, the actor says the cop is much cooler and even invites him for a tequila and says he wants to hear all the “The Rock stories” he has because he’s sure Eric has plenty. Johnson also thanks Eric Fields for his work and tells him to take care of himself.

