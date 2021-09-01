The Serif: TV that ‘turns a picture’ by Samsung arrives in Brazil for R$ 12,499 – 08/31/2021

A room without a TV with a black background in the center of the room looks like a scenario for a soap opera, or something for very rich people. For some time, however, Samsung bet on the camouflage of television. The company has just announced that its The Serif, a TV that “turns a frame”, will arrive in Brazil in the first week of September.

With 55 inches, it will cost R$ 12,499 and is part of the same set of televisions as The Frame, The Sero (model that can be used vertically) and The Premiere projector.

In addition to being a state-of-the-art television, The Serif is a decoration item, designed by the Bouroullec brothers, a pair of French designers. The model’s target audience is the consumer who likes to have signed decoration items (and who has the money to invest in such acquisition). Her approach is to go back to the time when TV was a decoration piece of furniture.

“We want to integrate the TV into the environment, not hide it or take it out of the room. If it’s up to me, I put screens on everything.” That’s how Jong-hee Han, president of Samsung’s display division, defines his vision for the future of televisions.

Samsung’s strategy really is clear: put the television at the center of your life and never hide it — in fact, even going further, and leaving the object even more at the center of everything. This all started in 2018 with the launch of the first Qleds with the “Ambient Mode” function — in this way, Samsung began calling for the end of the “black screen”, making the television an attractive object for the environment even when turned off.

Samsung’s The Serif Television Image: Disclosure

The Serif doesn’t hang on the wall like The Frame, nor can it have custom borders. Its frame is white and, at 28kg, it comes with its own black support, which hides the wires — or it can be placed on top of a piece of furniture. The side of the television is inspired by the letter “L” serifed (a type of calligraphy with small strokes at the end of the letter).

When turned off, it can display pictures, landscape images, or family photographs — which consume 30% the amount of power when it’s actually turned on.

Samsung’s The Serif Television Image: Disclosure

Like other Samsung products, it allows you to mirror your smartphone screen, and has all the functions of a smart model, plus two USB ports, four HDMI ports, antenna, digital audio and ex-link.

To make life easier for those who like voice assistants, The Serif has three options: Bixby (from Samsung itself), Alexa and Google Assistant, all with functions in Portuguese. Thus, it is possible to control the house through the television itself.

For now, the launch is still an imported item, it is not being manufactured in Brazil.

*With reporting by Fabiana Uchinaka and Gabriel Francisco Ribeiro