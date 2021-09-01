The two Marvel movies to watch before Shang-Chi

Marvel fans only need to see two movies before Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Iron Man and Iron Man 3. MCU features aren’t necessarily essential to understanding the new plot.

In this case, the Iron Man films are nominated by the organization Ten Rings, which is highlighted in Shang-Chi. This group led by the villain Mandarin is the same one that kidnaps Tony Stark, which makes the billionaire become the hero of Avengers, in his first solo film.

Later, in Iron Man 3, Tony Stark’s villains impersonate the Ten Rings organization and hire an actor to impersonate the Mandarin. As much as there is a twist of not being the real group, the MCU feature helps provide a base for these criminals.

In addition to the two Marvel movies, what becomes really essential is the Marvel Short: All Hail the King. The 14-minute special shows that the fake Mandarin is captured in jail by the real Ten Rings organization. Actor Ben Kingsley, who had the role in Iron Man 3, is in that short and returns in Shang-Chi.

Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel, has also already confirmed to ComicBook that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is connected with the Iron Man movies. So, who knows, more surprises might come.

Three more movies for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Iron Man movies and the Marvel short seem more important. Besides them, however, three more films deserve to be mentioned for details, which in the MCU are essential.

The trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings shows Wong fighting the Abomination. That way, fans can also see Doctor Strange, which marks the wizard’s first appearance on the MCU, and The Incredible Hulk, which despite having Edward Norton as Bruce Banner, is part of the publisher’s cinematic universe.

Finally, there is a movie that many may find unexpected. 2015’s Ant Man may also end up being referenced, as villains from Paul Rudd’s first solo film wore tattoos from the organization Ten Rings.

Thus, in addition to magic, Pym technology could end up involved in this new Marvel story.

Shang-Chi arrives at the cinema

“Shang-Chi must face the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization,” reads the official synopsis.

The cast of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings features Simu Liu, Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, Florian Munteanu, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung and Ronny Chieng.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, from The Glass Castle, with a screenplay by Dave Callaham, who wrote Wonder Woman 1984 and Godzilla (2014).

On Instagram, Simu Liu talked about the importance of Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings for Asian representation.

“Shang Chi is more than just a movie – it’s a celebration of our culture and a rallying cry for the forgotten, the invisible and the ignored. It’s a reminder to take up space, stand firm and be outspoken.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings premieres September 3, 2021. Other Marvel movies are on Disney+.

