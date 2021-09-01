The Voice Kids technicians are surprised after a child sings Desafinado na Globo

The audience of The Voice Kids, gives Globe, went crazy last Sunday (29) because of the participation of the Charlie Brown, which gave work to all the technicians.

They only needed to choose two children from the four who presented themselves and emotion was what conquered the team of judges, made up of Gaby Amarantos and Michel Telo.

In this ocasion, Isabelly Sampaio, João Vitor, Lorena França and Sofia Farah they had to release their voice and the first one selected was Isabelly, who sang Tom Jobin’s classic, Out of tune.

Sofia Farah was chosen because of her interpretation of the song Brazil, by Cazuza, and the two were thrilled with the decision to learn that they are already guaranteed in the Quarter Finals.

Weeks earlier, Gaby Amarantos surprised her by citing a catchphrase of Gil of Vigor in attraction. The attitude was taken with the objective of needling Michel Teló during the Battles phase.

Everything happened right after the presentation of the country team. The singer commented on the children’s performance and alerted Globo’s reality show partner.

“I’m on the ground, fallen. It was very beautiful your partnership, singing this song together. It’s beautiful to see this complicity, respecting each other’s moment. Partner, you’re chipped! You are not Brazil, but you are chipped”, fired the paraense.

Michel Teló laughed at the famous joke and added: “It’s a challenge!“. In this round, it is worth remembering, João Arthur Brum, Lipe Araújo and Manu Ferraz interpreted the song Tristeza do Jeca.

“It’s a classic, one of the first country songs, country songs, made and recorded. I make a point of bringing it here and it’s very good when we have artists who, regardless of style, embrace this with us. You demonstrated this with a lot of wisdom, talent. For God’s sake, what a beautiful thing, I was thrilled”, said the children’s coach.

Teló chose Manu to continue in the Globo competition. The girl did not think twice and burst into tears. “Thank you thank you. All I have is to thank“, she commented, moved.

Check out:

Representing the #TimeBrown at Tira-Teima: Isabelly Sampaio presents the bossa nova classic “Desafinado” 👏 #TheVoiceKids pic.twitter.com/I0ej6A9vaH — The Voice Kids (@TheVoiceBrasil) August 29, 2021

Representing the #TimeBrown at Tira-Teima: Sofia Farah sings “Brasil”, national rock hit in the voice of Cazuza 👏 #TheVoiceKids pic.twitter.com/DUTajUAQ6o — The Voice Kids (@TheVoiceBrasil) August 29, 2021