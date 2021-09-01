Tiago Leifert records the ‘Caldeirão’ and praises Marcos Mion

The arrival of Marcos Mion has caused a lot of excitement in TV Globo’s studios. This Tuesday(31), Tiago Leifert used his Instagram stories to praise the former Record’s performance, which takes over the Caldeirão next Saturday(04).

Through the social network, Tiago tore up praise for his new channel colleague, and stated that the presenter is light and ‘feeling at home’, in addition to praising the high spirits of the attraction.

“Today I woke up with my back hurting a lot, blown up. But I had a commitment: to record “Caldeirola”. And I went. And man, I’ll tell you, it was really cool, the show was really good, I loved doing it. I had a lot of fun, despite the pain, I did things with my column that you’ll see on Saturday”, he told her.

And added: “The program is very cool. Mion is excellent, he’s 100% at home, at ease, setting the pace up there, which you’ll love. Mionzera on Saturday is already a success. It’s already his. It’s gone, kid”, he said.

Marcos Mion and Tiago Leifert. (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Marcos Mion thanks Leifert for his affection

Right after the shower of praise from Tiago Leifert, Marcos Mion reposted the videos of the Big Brother Brasil presenter and also spoke about the recordings he has been facing.

“I can’t even explain what I felt when I saw Tiago there on my stage. A gratitude. It’s fire in the Cauldron. I love you, bro. Count on me for whatever it is”, thanked him.

Mion also spoke about her first guests, Ana Furtado and Larissa Manoela. “You live in my heart. You made the ideal program. It was such a good energy, a catharsis. If they played, they accepted all my games, my crazy things”, said.

